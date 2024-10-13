Lubinets Appeals To UN, ICRC Over Possible Russian Execution Of Nine Ukrainian Pows In Kursk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has appealed to international organizations over the possible execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia's Kursk region.
Lubinets announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“Information has emerged on social media regarding the possible execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region by Russians. Such actions are a gross violation of the Geneva convention relative to the treatment of Prisoners of War! I have once again sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding another crime of the Russians,” Lubinets said.
He stressed the importance of holding those responsible to account for their actions and ensuring that the enemy is held fully accountable.
“Russia is a terrorist country that violates all the rules and customs of war. The international community should not turn a blind eye to such crimes!” Lubinets emphasized.
As reported, according to the analytical project DeepState, which cites sources in the 1st Separate Tank Brigade, the Russian military shot nine Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region on October 10.
