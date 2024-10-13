Russia Launches Nearly 900 Glide Bombs, Over 40 Missiles At Ukraine In Past Week
Date
10/13/2024 7:08:38 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion army has deployed some 900 guided aerial bombs, more than 40 missiles and 400 drones against Ukraine over the past week.
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this via Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"This week alone, Russians have used around 900 guided aerial bombs, over 40 missiles, and 400 strike drones of various types against Ukraine," Zelensky said.
According to him, no nation“should have to endure such trials” on its own.
“Our partners have the ability to provide the necessary quantity and quality of air defense systems, make decisions for our sufficient long-range capabilities, and ensure the timely delivery of defensive aid to our troops. Time must not be wasted – a clear signal of resolve must be sent," the president stressed.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 31 Russian one-way attack drones in the early hours of Sunday, October 13, while 36 Russian drones disappeared from radars, likely plunging as a result of e-warfare interference.
