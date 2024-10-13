Rotana partners with the Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches to Cultivate Local Talent for the Hospitality Industry in the UAE

(MENAFN- Kaizzen Communications) Abu Dhabi, October 10th, 2024 – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management company in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), has announced a partnership with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches. Dedicated to hospitality education and training, the Academy has just enrolled its first batch of students for its inaugural intake on September 16th, marking a significant milestone of the hospitality education in the United Arab Emirates and in the region.



This collaboration aims to nurture and elevate local talent for a thriving career in the UAE's dynamic hospitality sector. As the UAE continues to experience robust growth in its tourism and hospitality industry, the demand for skilled professionals is at an all-time high.



This partnership represents a significant step towards bridging the skills gap in the sector while promoting local talent to meet the evolving needs of the market.



“We are thrilled to join forces with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches to foster the next generation of hospitality leaders and professionals in the UAE,” said Shaikha Al Nowais, Corporate Vice President - Owner Relationship Management at Rotana and board member of Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches.



“This partnership aligns with our commitment to empowering local talent and contributes to the sustainable development of the region’s hospitality industry.”



Through this collaboration, above being the accommodation provider of reference, Rotana will provide students with valuable industry insights, internships, and job placements at its esteemed properties across the UAE. In addition, the partnership will facilitate mentorship programs, workshops, and masterclasses led by seasoned professionals from both Rotana and the Academy.



“Partnering with key industry players is key for us. Rotana will enhance our curriculum and provide our students with unparalleled access to real-world experience.” said Georgette Davey, Managing Director at Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches. “Together, we can empower local students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to excel in the fast-paced hospitality industry.”



The partners have also created the “Rotana scholarship” providing yearly a student a full tuition at the institution. Selected on a merit-base, this year Fatma Ibrahim will pursue a 4-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Global Hospitality Management including an internship at one of Rotana’s properties and will be able to pursue her career within the group.



The partnership will also include a series of events and initiatives designed to engage students, foster community involvement, and celebrate the rich talents of upcoming hospitality professionals. Together, Rotana and Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches are dedicated to shaping the future of the UAE's hospitality landscape.







