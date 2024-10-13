99 Migrants Rescued After 2 Boats Sink Off Tripoli Coast
10/13/2024 7:08:36 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Naval patrol successfully rescues migrants Friday near Ramkeen
Island, says Lebanese army, Azernews reports, citing Yeni
Shafak.
The Lebanese army said Saturday that it had rescued 99 migrants,
including 98 Syrians and one Lebanese national, after two boats
sank off the northern Lebanese coast near Tripoli.
In a statement, the army's Directorate of Guidance said a naval
patrol successfully carried out the rescue operation on Friday near
the Ramkeen Island.
Noting that the two boats capsized while heading towards the
Cyprus islands, it said the migrants were illegally attempting to
leave Lebanon.
Ramkeen Island, also known as Fanar Island, is part of the Palms
Islands Nature Reserve. The reserve consists of three flat, rocky
islands, including Rabbits, Sanani, and Ramkeen.
