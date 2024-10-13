عربي


99 Migrants Rescued After 2 Boats Sink Off Tripoli Coast

10/13/2024 7:08:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Naval patrol successfully rescues migrants Friday near Ramkeen Island, says Lebanese army, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Shafak.

The Lebanese army said Saturday that it had rescued 99 migrants, including 98 Syrians and one Lebanese national, after two boats sank off the northern Lebanese coast near Tripoli.

In a statement, the army's Directorate of Guidance said a naval patrol successfully carried out the rescue operation on Friday near the Ramkeen Island.

Noting that the two boats capsized while heading towards the Cyprus islands, it said the migrants were illegally attempting to leave Lebanon.

Ramkeen Island, also known as Fanar Island, is part of the Palms Islands Nature Reserve. The reserve consists of three flat, rocky islands, including Rabbits, Sanani, and Ramkeen.

AzerNews

