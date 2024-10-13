عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Premier, First Deputy PM

10/13/2024 7:07:02 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 13 (KUNA) - His Highness the crown prince received Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Crown Prince received First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
