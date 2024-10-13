Doha Film Institute Calls For Volunteers To Be Part Of Ajyal Film Festival 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Open to all residents of Qatar aged 18 and above, the Ajyal Volunteer Programme is a chance to be part of a dynamic team to help bring the festival to life.

Doha, Qatar: Doha Institute (DFI) invited residents of Qatar aged 18 and above to volunteer for the 2024 Ajyal Film Festival, giving them a unique opportunity to contribute to one of the region's premier cultural events, fostering community spirit and connecting with like-minded individuals from diverse backgrounds.

The Ajyal Film Festival, to be held from November 16-23, 2024, is a key event on Qatar's cultural calendar. It brings together films from around the world, demonstrating the power of cinema to unite cultures, promote empathy and understanding, and offer new perspectives on global stories and experiences. Interested candidates aged 18 and above can register on the Doha Film Institute website from October 14 onwards.



Over 29 million gallons of rainwater removed

Fog to cause drop in visibility from Monday to Wednesday: QMD Prime Minister meets Colombian Foreign Minister

Read Also

Commenting on the importance of the volunteer programme, Fatma Hassan Al Remaihi, Festival Director and CEO of Doha Film Institute, said:“Volunteers are at the heart of Ajyal Film Festival, playing a pivotal role in creating a dynamic and welcoming atmosphere, and making an invaluable impact on itsachievement. Their passion, dedication, and hard work are what make Ajyal such a special experience for everyone. Our volunteer programme is more than just an opportunity to contribute to the festival's success; it is a platform for young people to gain confidence, learn new skills, and grow as active members of our community. We encourage everyone who shares a love of film and culture to join us and help us create an unforgettable edition of Ajyal.”

A unique demonstration of the community spirit fostered by Doha Film Institute, Ajyal's Volunteer programme offers an opportunity for the country's residents to gain firsthand experiences and interactions in the vibrant growing film industry, working across diverse aspects of the festival while strengthening personal and professional skills.

Volunteers will be exposed to the inner workings of the major cultural event including venue operations, Ajyal Jury, transportation, guest services and registration among others. In addition to gaining invaluable experience, all Ajyal volunteers are also presented with a certificate of appreciation to honour their involvement.

The 2024 Ajyal Film Festival will showcase the best in global cinema, the popular Made in Qatar programme, a multimedia exhibition and more. Further details of the festival will be announced soon.