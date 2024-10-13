Intersec Saudi Arabia Sees A 38% Year-On-Year Increase And Over 23,625 Attendees

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

More than 23,000 professionals attended the sixth edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom's leading trade fair for safety, security, and fire protection, setting a new record for the show and representing a 38% year-on-year increase.

Held under the theme, Securing progress, igniting safety: Unveiling tomorrow's solutions for Saudi Arabia, a total of 310 exhibitors were on show at the Riyadh International and Center (RICEC), covering the full spectrum of the industry. As a result of increased demand, exhibition space increased by 34%, and a dedicated outdoor area was also utilized.

A total of five halls hosted exhibitors, covering commercial, perimeter, homeland, cybersecurity, and fire health and safety. Hall 5, named Intersec Saudi Arabia Infinity, featured security, safety, and fire exhibitors.

Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024 welcomed H.E. Aali M. Al Zahrani, Governor of the Higher Commission for Industrial Security and Major General Dr. Hamoud bin Suleiman Al-Faraj, General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense, who officially opened the show. The latter also delivered the opening keynote speech at the Fire Protection and Technology Summit, underscoring the directorate's role in employing the latest technologies for the nation's safety through preventive awareness measures to create a safe society free of risks.

Held in association with the High Commission for Industrial Security and The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense, the event welcomed more than 30 delegations, including the Vision Realization Office, the Saudi Red Crescent, King Fahad Security College, and the Joint Forces Command.

The Future Security and Safety Summit, a groundbreaking convergence of security thought leadership, innovation, and global expertise welcomed almost 60 speakers who discussed the latest thinking on emerging global threats, crisis response strategies, risk and resilience, responsible AI innovation, critical infrastructure protection, diversity in security, plus many other areas.

Eng. Ibrahim bin Abdul Qader Al Abu Issa, the Assistant Governor of the HCIS for Engineering Affairs and Licensing, delivered the opening keynote speech at the Future Security and Safety Summit.

Similarly, the Fire Protection and Technology Summit hosted over 40 of the most prominent fire and emergency service leaders from across the region to discuss the key challenges, opportunities, standards, policies and technology.

Intersec Saudi Arabia is organized by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt. The event will take place from 30 September until 2 October 2025.