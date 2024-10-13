Global cruise industry flourishes as young travelers trigger growth

(MENAFN) The cruise industry is experiencing significant growth, largely fueled by younger travelers, as Millennials and Generation X now comprise nearly half of all cruise passengers, according to Kelly Craighead, president and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), in an interview with Anadolu. This demographic shift is driving an increased demand for cruises and aiding the industry in recovering to and surpassing levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.



Craighead emphasized that nearly 30 percent of current guests are first-time cruisers, with the average age of passengers now at 46 years. This highlights a notable increase in younger travelers, especially from Generation X and Millennials. Many newcomers are attracted by the diverse range of experiences available, including engaging onboard entertainment and thrilling shore excursions.



The rising number of younger travelers has prompted cruise lines to adapt by offering a broader array of activities both onboard and at destinations. Today's younger passengers prioritize unique experiences over material possessions, leading cruise lines to focus on providing culinary adventures, cultural explorations, and wellness activities to meet the evolving preferences of modern cruisers.



In 2023, the global cruise industry welcomed a record 31.7 million passengers, with projections indicating growth to 34.1 million by the end of 2024. The post-pandemic recovery underscores the industry's resilience, as it has implemented stringent health and safety protocols to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Craighead noted that the cruise industry has consistently rebounded from economic downturns over the past 50 years, achieving a 7 percent increase in passenger levels compared to 2019 in 2023.

