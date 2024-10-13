Afghanistan's Hunger Crisis Worsens, Ranks 116Th In 2024 Global Hunger Index

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The 2024 Global Hunger report ranked Afghanistan 116th out of 127 countries, scoring 30.8. Last year, Afghanistan ranked 114th with a score of 30.6, indicating a two-position decline this year.

According to the report, 30.4% of Afghanistan's population suffers from malnutrition, and 5.8% of children in the country die before the age of five.

The report highlights that 44.6% of children under five in Afghanistan are shorter than expected for their age, which is indicative of chronic malnutrition.

Additionally, 3.6% of Afghan children are underweight for their height, a condition associated with acute malnutrition.

The Global Hunger Index also notes that 5.8% of children in Afghanistan die before the age of five due to inadequate nutrition and unhealthy living conditions.

The hunger situation in Afghanistan under Taliban control, along with 35 other countries, is categorized as“serious” by the Global Hunger Index.

Last year, Afghanistan ranked 114th with a score of 30.6, but this year's rank of 116 shows that hunger has worsened in the country.

Over the past three years under, Afghanistan has faced an escalating humanitarian crisis, with the United Nations estimating that over 24 million people currently require humanitarian assistance.

Despite global efforts, the report warns that achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal of eradicating hunger by 2030 is becoming increasingly difficult, with limited progress since 2016.

