Malaysian Official Says Her Country Extensively Applies Azerbaijan's Experience
10/13/2024 3:09:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fuad Muradov, the chairman of the State Committee on Diaspora
Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who is on a visit to
Malaysia, met with the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur Maimunah Mohd Sharif,
Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the
Committee's Chairman.
During the meeting with the State Committee on Diaspora Affairs,
the mayor said that she visited Baku several times and was
impressed by the hospitality of Azerbaijani people.
She also expressed her gratitude for inviting Malaysian
officials to the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in
Baku. She emphasized that they have studied the experience of Baku
and intend to apply it to protect the ancient part of Kuala Lumpur
as the Old City.
Fuad Muradov, who gave information about the activities of the
Committee established by the National Leader of our people, Heydar
Aliyev, in accordance with the recommendations of President Ilham
Aliyev, integration and networking of our compatriots in the local
society, the work done by Azerbaijani communities abroad, at the
same time protecting their national identity, projects implemented
with representatives of nations friendly to our country,
Azerbaijanis expressed the students' views on the educational life
in Malaysia and the exchange of experience within the framework of
international projects.
Further to the meeting, ideas were exchanged on the development
of cooperation on issues of mutual interest.
