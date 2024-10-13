Malaysian Official Says Her Country Extensively Applies Azerbaijan's Experience

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fuad Muradov, the chairman of the State Committee on Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who is on a visit to Malaysia, met with the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Committee's Chairman.

During the meeting with the State Committee on Diaspora Affairs, the mayor said that she visited Baku several times and was impressed by the hospitality of Azerbaijani people.

She also expressed her gratitude for inviting Malaysian officials to the 29th session of the of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Baku. She emphasized that they have studied the experience of Baku and intend to apply it to protect the ancient part of Kuala Lumpur as the Old City.

Fuad Muradov, who gave information about the activities of the Committee established by the National Leader of our people, Heydar Aliyev, in accordance with the recommendations of President Ilham Aliyev, integration and networking of our compatriots in the local society, the work done by Azerbaijani communities abroad, at the same time protecting their national identity, projects implemented with representatives of nations friendly to our country, Azerbaijanis expressed the students' views on the educational life in Malaysia and the exchange of experience within the framework of international projects.

Further to the meeting, ideas were exchanged on the development of cooperation on issues of mutual interest.