Houses In Kyiv Region Damaged By Russian Kamikaze Drone Wreckage

Three private households sustained damage in two districts within Kyiv region in the early hours of Sunday, October 13, after downed Russian drones' debris plunged to the ground.

That's according to Ruslan Kravchenko , chief of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy continues attacking Kyiv with unmanned aerial vehicles. Tonight, the air alert went off twice and lasted for over 10 hours," the report reads.

Air defense units were activated across the region. Enemy targets were destroyed, Kravchenko noted.

No casualties were reported and no critical or residential infrastructure was affected.

Drone debris left three private houses in two districts within the region affected. The damage incurred is assessed as minor, the official added.

Response teams scrambled to tackle the consequences of the Russian attack.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 31 Russian kamikaze drones in the early hours of Sunday, October 13, while 36 Russian drones disappeared from radars, likely crashing in various regions of Ukraine due to e-warfare interference.

