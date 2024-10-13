Mild Autumn Weather Forecast In Most Regions Until Wednesday
Amman, Oct.13 (Petra) --Sunday's weather will be mild and autumn-like in most kingdom regions, with relatively warm conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate and coming from the northwest.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department report, this mild autumn weather is expected to continue until Wednesday, with warmer temperatures in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Temperatures today will range between a high of 29C and a low of 17C in East Amman, 27C and 15C in West Amman, 25 C and 15 C in the northern highlands, 26C and 14C in the Sharah Mountains, 32C and 16 C in the Badia, 29 C and 17 C in the plains, 34 C and 22C in the northern Jordan Valley, 35C and 25C in the southern Jordan Valley, 34C and 23C at the Dead Sea, and 35C and 23C in Aqaba.
