Pawsome Pace Control Kit By Liu Liang And Huang Lixia Wins Bronze In A' Pet And Animal Product Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pawsome Pace Control Kit

Innovative Pet Food Bowl Set Recognized for Excellence in Design and Functionality by Prestigious International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of pet care design, has announced that the Pawsome Pace Control Kit by Liu Liang and Huang Lixia has been awarded the Bronze A' Design Award in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and functionality of the Pawsome Pace Control Kit, which aims to improve the wellness and eating habits of pets.The Pawsome Pace Control Kit addresses a significant need within the pet care industry by providing a solution to help pets control their eating speed and promote healthier eating habits. This innovative design aligns with current trends in pet care, focusing on the well-being and comfort of animals. The kit's practical benefits, such as its compatibility with various food bowl sizes and its ability to reduce the risk of health issues associated with fast eating, make it a valuable addition to the pet care market.The award-winning Pawsome Pace Control Kit comprises a figure "8" shaped silicone bowl, a feed divider, and a slow feeding mat for liquid food. The kit's flexible design allows for various combinations and compatibility with other products, making it a versatile solution for pet owners. The feed divider's fan shape and softness ensure adaptability to most food bowl sizes available on the market, while the silicone material addresses common issues such as overturning and noise.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Liu Liang and Huang Lixia to continue their pursuit of excellence and innovation in pet care design. This recognition may inspire future projects and designs that prioritize pet health, comfort, and user-friendly interfaces. The Pawsome Pace Control Kit showcases the potential for innovative design to positively impact the lives of pets and their owners, setting a new standard for the industry.Team Members:The Pawsome Pace Control Kit was designed by Liu Liang and Huang Lixia, who collaborated to create this innovative pet care solution.Interested parties may learn more at:About Liu Liang and Huang Lixia:Liu Liang and Huang Lixia are talented designers from China who have created the award-winning Pawsome Pace Control Kit. Their dedication to improving the lives of pets through innovative design solutions has been recognized by the prestigious A' Design Award.About Shenzhen Yuexing Silicone Technology Co., Ltd:Shenzhen Yuexing Silicone Technology Co., Ltd, established in 2018, is a factory and trading company based in Shenzhen, China. With over 6 years of experience in producing customized silicone products and mother and baby items, the company has earned a solid reputation in the industry. Shenzhen Yuexing Silicone Technology Co., Ltd features an in-house R&D team, tooling room, production facilities, and patented technology, along with a skilled team of engineers and operators. The company upholds the values of "Co-creation, Sharing, and Mutual Benefits" and the principles of "Quality First, Customer First, Continuous Improvement, Win-Win Results".About Bronze A' Design Award:The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to notable designs that demonstrate creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness in the field of Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design. The award acknowledges designs that excel in innovation, functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, material quality, sustainability, safety measures, ease of maintenance, pet comfort, versatility, technological advancements, cultural and social impact, economic efficiency, durability, adaptability, originality, pet health enhancement, user-friendly interface, space efficiency, packaging design, marketability, and commercial potential. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, pet care industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this esteemed recognition.About A' Design Award:The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition is open to entries from all countries and is organized across various industries. The A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award is one of the most prestigious categories, providing a platform for visionary pet product designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential manufacturers to showcase their creativity and receive global recognition for their exceptional design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.