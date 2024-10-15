Media reports German town shuts its doors to Ukrainians

(MENAFN) The mayor of Bad Griesbach, a town in Bavaria, Germany, has announced a refusal to accept new Ukrainian refugees, citing the significant strain that the influx of newcomers has placed on local resources. Jurgen Fundke's decision, reported by local media, reflects growing concerns within the community about the capacity to accommodate additional refugees.



According to the Passauer Neue Presse, a local newspaper, Fundke has had disagreements with the Passau district authorities over the handling of refugee registration. He stated that Bad Griesbach has already welcomed a substantial number of refugees and has instructed local officials to halt the registration of new arrivals. While Fundke emphasized that he does not wish to create the impression of a xenophobic community, he called for a more equitable distribution of refugees among different towns and regions.



The mayor highlighted the impact on local infrastructure, noting that all schools and kindergartens in the area are currently at full capacity due to the influx of refugees. He indicated that the situation reached a tipping point when plans were made to house nearly 40 additional asylum-seekers in a former hotel that was already accommodating around 100 Ukrainians. This has led to concerns about the ability to provide adequate support and resources for both the existing population and newcomers.



The district authorities responded with dissatisfaction to the mayor's refusal, acknowledging the challenges faced by communities hosting refugees while emphasizing their obligation to provide shelter for individuals fleeing conflict and violence. A spokesman for the administration warned that there could be “consequences” if Fundke does not comply with the district's requirements. Additionally, Markus Kleinmann, a city hall manager, mentioned that the district could issue a decree mandating that another entity handle refugee registration, as local officials are legally obligated to facilitate this process.



As discussions continue, the situation in Bad Griesbach highlights the broader challenges faced by many communities across Germany and Europe as they navigate the complexities of refugee accommodation amid an ongoing crisis. The balance between local capacity and the need to support those fleeing war remains a pressing issue that demands careful consideration and collaboration among authorities at all levels.

