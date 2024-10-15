Media reports Biden issuing warning to Iran with war if Trump gets killed

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions, U.S. President Joe Biden has instructed the National Security Council to deliver a stern warning to Iran regarding any threats to former President Donald Trump’s life. According to a report from the Washington Post, Biden's message emphasizes that any attempt on or any former American official would be regarded as an act of war by the United States.



National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett confirmed Biden's commitment to ensuring Trump's safety, stating that the president has directed all available resources to protect the nominee. Savett highlighted the importance of providing Trump’s security team with timely intelligence regarding any potential threats, categorizing the situation as a national and homeland security priority.



The administration has publicly condemned Iran for what it describes as brazen threats, indicating that Tehran would face “severe consequences” should it attack any American citizen, including current and former officials. This stance underscores the gravity of the allegations made against Iran, reflecting the Biden administration's determination to safeguard U.S. citizens.



Recently, Trump himself voiced concerns about potential threats to his life, specifically mentioning that he believed Iran might be behind two assassination attempts directed at him—one during a rally in Pennsylvania in July and another at his golf club in Florida in September. However, sources familiar with the investigation have reported that there is currently no evidence linking Tehran to either incident.



The former president's claims followed a meeting between his team and U.S. intelligence officials, who allegedly warned them of Iran's plans to target Trump and create chaos within the United States. As the situation develops, the Biden administration's response illustrates the heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, particularly in the context of ongoing geopolitical conflicts.



This warning serves not only as a protective measure for Trump but also as a broader signal to Iran regarding the potential repercussions of any actions against American citizens. As the dynamics between the two nations continue to evolve, the international community is closely monitoring developments that could have significant implications for U.S.-Iran relations and regional stability

