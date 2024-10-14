Huawei Abandons Android And Switches To Its Own Operating System

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese giant has announced its decision to switch from Android to the full-fledged HarmonyOS Next operating system process of updating the company's devices will begin on October 15, Azernews reports.

After a long preparation, Huawei firmly says goodbye to the Android operating system. Originally developed as an add-on for Android, HarmonyOS Next is now becoming a completely independent platform. This strategic step is especially important in light of the ban on the use of American technologies imposed on the company several years ago.

The transition will be carried out gradually, simultaneously with the release of the Android 15 system. However, it is not yet known whether the update will be extended to the latest models, such as the Mate XT, which has a triple screen.

At the time of the official release, HarmonyOS Next will support more than 10,000 applications and all major services. Huawei is actively developing its own software for the new ecosystem. It is important to note that the new applications will use only local databases, which excludes compatibility with Android applications.

For the European and US markets, Huawei will continue to release devices with a modified version of Android under the EMUI brand, given the dependence of users on Google services that will not be supported in HarmonyOS Next.