Huawei Abandons Android And Switches To Its Own Operating System
10/14/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Chinese technology giant Huawei has announced its decision to
switch from Android to the full-fledged HarmonyOS Next operating
system process of updating the company's devices will begin on
October 15, Azernews reports.
After a long preparation, Huawei firmly says goodbye to the
Android operating system. Originally developed as an add-on for
Android, HarmonyOS Next is now becoming a completely independent
platform. This strategic step is especially important in light of
the ban on the use of American technologies imposed on the company
several years ago.
The transition will be carried out gradually, simultaneously
with the release of the Android 15 system. However, it is not yet
known whether the update will be extended to the latest models,
such as the Mate XT, which has a triple screen.
At the time of the official release, HarmonyOS Next will support
more than 10,000 applications and all major services. Huawei is
actively developing its own software for the new ecosystem. It is
important to note that the new applications will use only local
databases, which excludes compatibility with Android
applications.
For the European and US markets, Huawei will continue to release
devices with a modified version of Android under the EMUI brand,
given the dependence of users on Google services that will not be
supported in HarmonyOS Next.
