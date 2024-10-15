Polish general issues warning to bomb St. Petersburg

(MENAFN) In a bold declaration, Rajmund Andrzejczak, the former chief of the General Staff of the Polish military, has stated that Poland and its allies would swiftly launch a long-range strike on St. Petersburg if Russia were to attack any frontline state. This warning was made during the Defending Baltics conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, earlier this week.



Andrzejczak, who served as Poland’s military chief from 2018 to 2023, emphasized the significant security risks posed by a potential Russian victory in Ukraine. He warned that such an outcome could drastically alter the security landscape for NATO, particularly for countries bordering Russia. He suggested that a Russian win would lead to the establishment of Russian divisions in strategically important locations, including Lviv in Ukraine, Brest in Belarus, and Grodno, further encircling Poland and Lithuania with hostile forces.



In his remarks, Andrzejczak underscored the urgency of deterrence, stating that any Russian aggression, even on a minor scale against Lithuanian territory, would elicit an immediate response. “Not on the first day, but in the first minute,” he asserted, indicating that Poland would target all strategic objectives within a 300-kilometer radius, with St. Petersburg being a key target.



He further articulated the need for Poland to take proactive measures in deterring Russian advances. Andrzejczak highlighted that Russia must understand that an attack on Poland or the Baltic states would ultimately lead to its own downfall. “That is the only way to deter the Kremlin from such aggression,” he declared, revealing Poland’s current efforts to enhance its military capabilities by acquiring “800 missiles with a range of 900 kilometers.”



In response to these escalating tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed claims that Moscow harbors intentions to attack NATO, branding such speculations as “nonsense” designed to instill fear and manipulate Western perceptions.



This exchange reflects the intensifying military rhetoric between NATO member states and Russia, highlighting the precarious security situation in Eastern Europe. As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, the commitment of Poland and its allies to deter potential Russian aggression remains a focal point of concern for international security.

MENAFN15102024000045015687ID1108779374