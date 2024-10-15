95% Of Qatar Boat Show's On-Water Slots Are Reserved : Old Doha Port: Over

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Old Doha announced that the first edition of the Qatar Boat Show 2024, which will take place from Novemeber 6-9, is approaching full capacity, with more than 95% of on-water slots already reserved.

With the participation of many international and local companies and yacht manufacturers, the anticipation of the Qatar Boat Show is high with a few weeks remaining from the promising exhibitions of superyachts and boats, thrilling ongoing water sports, and workshops and panels.

The exhibitors themselves represent the forefront of the marine industry, showcasing exceptional craftsmanship and groundbreaking luxury marine vessels. Their presence at the Qatar Boat Show will set the tone of innovation and excellence. Each company not only exemplifies the very best of the marine industry, but they are committed to innovating and pioneering continuously to further advance the industry.

The Qatar Boat Show will be receiving leading companies and brands within the maritime industry. Incredible local talent will be showcasing boats and marine vessels made in Qatar, many of which will be featured for the first time in the region. As exhibitors, businesses will have unparalleled opportunities to engage directly with industry professionals, potential partners, fellow enthusiasts, and interested stakeholders. Exhibitors will be able to establish valuable relationships, expand their networks, and create business opportunities for partnerships and collaborations with both local and international brands as well as discover new investment opportunities within the region.

Furthermore, exhibitors will enjoy exclusive previews of more than 75 yachts and watercrafts, including groundbreaking new models and innovative designs. They will gain insights into the latest trends and developments in boat technology, design, and sustainability through insightful seminars and workshops led by industry experts. In addition, exhibitors will gain a deeper understanding of the growing demand for boating and water sports in the post-pandemic era and gain access to valuable market data and consumer insights to better inform their business strategies.

The Qatar Boat Show will give exhibitors an immersive introduction to Qatars vibrant maritime culture through a range of activities and entertainment designed to celebrate the boating lifestyle.

