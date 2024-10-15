Media reports Germany taking steps towards preventing additional Nord Stream-style assault

(MENAFN) In response to the September 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions, Germany’s Interior has announced a significant security enhancement at the Baltic Sea port of Neustadt. According to a report from Der Spiegel, a tactical unit will be permanently stationed at the port to ensure a swift response to potential threats against “critical infrastructure.”



This decision comes in the wake of concerns about the risks of “acts of sabotage,” as highlighted by the on the Nord Stream pipelines. Security sources indicate that the presence of a dedicated unit is necessary to address these growing threats effectively. The tactical unit involved is GSG 9, the renowned counterterrorism division of Germany’s Federal Police, which includes a specialized maritime deployment unit known as GSG 9/2. This unit is equipped with trained divers and speedboats, and it can also operate from Federal Police vessels, enabling rapid deployment in emergency situations.



While the Interior Ministry has not publicly confirmed the specifics of the GSG 9 unit’s redeployment, it emphasized the importance of maintaining a rapid crisis response capability in light of current threats. A ministerial spokesman stated that this preparedness is essential to address potential sabotage against critical infrastructure or any terrorist attacks.



The decision to station the unit in Neustadt was reportedly made on Wednesday, according to a regional lawmaker from Schleswig-Holstein, the state where Neustadt is located. MP Bettina Hagedorn noted that the Federal Police has its own port facilities in Neustadt, which are equipped with four emergency vessels measuring 86 meters in length. These vessels will be available for GSG 9's use if needed, further bolstering the security presence in the region.



Germany's proactive measures underscore the country's commitment to protecting its critical infrastructure in the face of evolving security challenges, particularly in the Baltic Sea region, where tensions have heightened following the Nord Stream incident. As nations reassess their security protocols, Germany's initiative serves as a potential model for other countries grappling with similar threats.

