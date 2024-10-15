(MENAFN) As the United States prepares for its presidential election next month, the Kremlin has indicated that President Vladimir is unlikely to congratulate the eventual winner. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Kremlin, made this statement amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington.



The upcoming election on November 5 will see American voters choosing between candidate Kamala Harris, currently the Vice President, and former President Donald Trump. Recently, Harris made disparaging comments about Putin, which drew sharp criticism from Russian officials. Peskov, in a recent interview, emphasized that the identity of the winner was of little significance, stating, “I don’t think so, they [the US] are an extremely unfriendly state after all.”



The term “unfriendly” is used by Moscow to describe countries perceived to be acting hostilely toward Russia and its citizens, including the U.S., the United Kingdom, and various European Union nations. Relations between Russia and the United States have deteriorated sharply since 2022, when the U.S. and its allies imposed extensive economic sanctions on Russia in response to the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. Furthermore, the Biden administration's substantial military and economic support for Ukraine has drawn ire from Russian officials, who accuse the U.S. of directly contributing to the ongoing hostilities.



With President Joe Biden having withdrawn from the race in August, Harris is positioned to uphold the previous administration’s policy of supporting Ukraine. In a recent interview, she labeled Putin a “murderous dictator” and referred to Russia as America’s “adversary.” These remarks were met with strong condemnation from the Russian embassy, which described them as “outrageous.”



The current political climate, coupled with the war in Ukraine and a series of economic sanctions, suggests that relations between Russia and the U.S. are unlikely to improve anytime soon. As the election date approaches, the Kremlin's stance reflects a broader sentiment of mistrust and hostility toward the United States, marking a significant moment in the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.

