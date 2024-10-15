AJ McKee: Riyadh can become the fight capital of the world – they’re hosting all the top names and big fights that everyone wants to see

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh – October 14, 2024: AJ McKee – all primed for PFL's Battle of the Giants: Brace For Impact on October 19 – believes Riyadh can become the fight capital of the world if it continues to make such an incredible impact in combat sports.



Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in combat sports such as MMA and boxing over the past few years, with numerous world-class fights taking place in the Kingdom.



American national McKee is next in action at The Mayadeen in Riyadh a week on Saturday in a pivotal lightweight clash against Irishman Paul Hughes. The big fight night in the Saudi Arabian capital city also includes the mouthwatering match ups of Francis Ngannou locking horns with 6'8 phenomenon Renan "Problema" Ferreira – and MMA legend Cris Cyborg versus hard-hitting Brazilian Larissa Pacheco.



McKee said: “I think if they continue doing what they're doing, then in the near future they can definitely claim being the fight capital of the world. I wouldn't quite yet say that Riyadh is the fight capital of the world but following the track record of the fights that they’ve put on thus far, they're very big cards. It’s all the top names and big fights that everyone wants to see.”



By the end of 2024, the SMMAF (Saudi Mixed Martial Arts Federation) will have hosted six PFL events – including three PPV extravaganzas. The Kingdom is now regularly hosting the best bouts on the planet, and the 29-year-old Californian says fighters just relish fighting in Riyadh.



McKee said: “I would say what makes Riyadh such a great city for hosting world-class fights is just the environment. The people there are super loving and welcoming. The environment is ideal; there's no drinking, there's no smoking, so being a professional athlete is just ideal. You know that there's no really bad influences around. It's a healthy lifestyle and they just wanna see the best.”



Saudi Arabia has hosted more than 100 global sports events since 2018, with 2.5 million international fans in attendance. The number of sports federations has increased by 200% in the last nine years from 32 in 2015 to 97 in 2024. And the inspiration Saudi people have taken from the hosting of world-class events is indisputable: sports participation rose from 13% in 2015 to 48% in 2023 – up 300%.



McKee added: “Speaking from a personal view, I would say that Saudi is giving me an opportunity as an athlete to showcase my skills and not only their country. They’ve kind of opened up doors for athletes to travel and get outside of where their home is. It allows fighters to get out of their





comfort zone by traveling and seeing new places, seeing new cultures, seeing new lifestyles and being able to experience that. You know, a lot of people don't get to do that, so I think that's big.”





