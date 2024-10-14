Indian Tycoon Pankaj Oswal's Daughter Detained In Uganda

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, India, 14th October 2024: Vasundhara Oswal, daughter of prominent Indian businessman Pankaj Oswal, and Executive Director of PRO Industries, has been detained by Ugandan authorities in a dispute tied to a former employee of the Oswal family. Vasundhara was in Uganda overseeing the expansion of PRO Industries, a leading company in ethanol production and green energy, with plans to support the country's sustainability efforts. Despite her role in fostering economic growth, she has been detained since October 1st under unclear circumstances.



PRO Industries has played a key role in advancing green energy across East Africa, and under Vasundhara's leadership, the company aimed to bring vital investments to Uganda. Her detention, however, without clear charges or access to legal counsel, has raised concerns about the impact on Uganda's business environment.



Pankaj Oswal, known for his multi-billion-dollar ventures in India and abroad, has sought support from the United Nations to ensure fair legal proceedings. The Indian government is also monitoring the situation closely, emphasizing the importance of protecting Indian-origin business leaders who contribute to local economies through significant investments.



Uganda's commitment to creating a welcoming investment climate is crucial for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and driving sustainable growth. Vasundhara's case highlights the need for transparent legal processes to build confidence among international investors. For Uganda to continue on its path of economic development, such incidents must be addressed promptly to reassure the global business community.

