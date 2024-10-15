(MENAFN) Former United Kingdom Prime has expressed his astonishment at allegations suggesting he played a crucial role in the collapse of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. These claims are addressed in his new memoir, titled “Unleashed,” which has drawn mixed reviews from Western media, with some describing it as “sour,” “unbelievable,” and labeling it the “memoirs of a clown.”



In a particular chapter, Johnson recounts an incident that left a significant impression on him. While dining in a restaurant in Greece after stepping down from office, he noticed a woman from a nearby German family staring at him disapprovingly. Later, she approached him and handed him a note that read: “Mr. Johnson, how can you live with yourself when hundreds of thousands of people have died after you went to Kiev and stopped a peace agreement in April 2022?”



This encounter, Johnson recalls, left him “amazed,” especially as he later discovered that such sentiments were becoming more prevalent in Germany and beyond. He vehemently rejected the idea that he was responsible for the ongoing conflict, stating, “It is complete tripe. The Ukrainians were never going to agree to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s terms – nothing like them.” He attributed Ukraine’s refusal to engage with Russia’s proposals to the severe allegations of war crimes leveled against Moscow, which the Kremlin has consistently denied.



Johnson’s memoir, while aimed at shedding light on his experiences, highlights the contentious discourse surrounding the conflict in Ukraine and the role of international leaders. As debates continue over the effectiveness and implications of diplomatic efforts in the region, Johnson’s reflections contribute to a complex narrative that shapes public perception and political accountability in times of crisis.

