NATO plots new Russia plan

(MENAFN) NATO's defense ministers are set to convene in Brussels next week to initiate a critical re-evaluation of the alliance's long-standing strategy regarding Russia, according to a report by Politico. The meeting comes in the wake of deteriorating relations between and Moscow, which have reached an unprecedented low since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022.



Despite the strained ties, the 'Founding Act' established between NATO and Russia in 1997 remains officially in effect. This agreement articulates a shared vision for “building a stable, peaceful, and undivided Europe,” a notion that appears increasingly disconnected from the current geopolitical reality, as noted by Politico.



At NATO's summit in Washington last July, the alliance designated Russia as the “most significant and direct threat” to the security of its member states. In contrast, Russia continues to assert that NATO's expansion eastward constitutes an “existential danger” to its national interests.



Amidst these escalating tensions, NATO members are now focusing on delineating various components of a revised strategy towards Russia. A senior U.S. official commented that it is imperative to advance discussions within the alliance regarding the future of the NATO-Russia Founding Act. “It is time to now craft a new strategy in terms of specific positions” among member states, the official emphasized.



Lower-level discussions concerning the new approach to Russia have been ongoing for several months within NATO. However, the upcoming ministerial meeting will elevate the conversation to a more strategic level. NATO has previously indicated plans to finalize a new Russia strategy prior to its next summit, scheduled to take place in The Hague next summer.



As NATO grapples with the shifting dynamics of its relationship with Russia, the outcomes of these discussions may significantly influence the alliance's future posture and actions in a region marked by uncertainty and tension. The upcoming ministerial meeting is poised to be a pivotal moment in redefining NATO's approach to one of its most pressing security challenges.

