(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Peter Szijjarto has expressed the view that the current standoff between Russia and the West might have been averted if and the United States had engaged in meaningful discussions regarding Moscow's requests for security guarantees. In December 2021, just two months prior to Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, the country presented a list of security proposals to both NATO and the U.S.. Among these proposals was a demand for NATO to withdraw its military infrastructure to the borders established in 1997.



Central to these proposals was a call to halt NATO’s expansion, particularly concerning Ukraine, which has long sought membership in the military alliance. However, NATO dismissed these proposals, citing its "open-door policy" for new members. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously articulated that one of the pivotal reasons for the conflict was the perceived threat posed by Ukraine's potential NATO membership.



In a recent interview with RIA Novosti, Szijjarto suggested that the terms put forth by Russia could have provided a foundation for preventing the escalation into the Ukraine conflict. He reflected on the missed opportunity for dialogue, stating, "I remember those times. I think that what was missing there was a serious discussion… I do believe that if someone has an issue… then it should be discussed. And these discussions have not taken place, unfortunately."



While acknowledging that speculating about what might have been is now irrelevant, Szijjarto emphasized his belief that had these discussions occurred, the current situation might have been avoided. He noted the importance of open dialogue in addressing international tensions.



In May, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov indicated that Moscow's proposal for security guarantees was no longer under consideration. He further remarked that the focus of Russian diplomacy has shifted to "crisis management and the prevention of... a truly large-scale conflict."



Szijjarto’s comments underscore a growing sentiment among some European leaders that proactive dialogue and negotiation might have led to different outcomes in the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine. As the conflict continues, the need for effective communication and understanding among nations remains a crucial point of discussion in international relations.

