No Savings? No Plans? No Great Australian Dream. How Housing Is Reshaping Young People's Lives

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Australia's crisis is dramatically reshaping the lives and hopes of young people, highlighted in a new report launched today in Canberra as part of World Homeless Day .

The research, developed by Swinburne University of and funded by YWCA Australia , provided a for young women and gender diverse people from around Australia to share their housing experiences and aspirations.

Our research found many young people are frustrated about the affordability, quality and security of housing in Australia.

These housing barriers are changing the traditional life course that many of these young people expected to follow, undermining their sense of what it means to be an“adult”.

Louise, 26, told us, as part of our research:

The report highlights how such housing barriers and frustrations are severely impacting young people's relationships, health and wellbeing, education, employment, and ability to plan for the future.

Housing dreams are ratcheted down

Home ownership is still“the great Australian dream” for many. However, numerous young people feel buying a home is out of reach or impossible.

Erin, a young woman in her late 20s, states:

For many, buying or even renting is seen as unattainable without a partner. This has gendered implications where young women need to depend financially on a partner, potentially leading to disadvantage in the future.

Amy, 30, articulates:

Participants with hopes of having children express anxiety when their housing circumstances are unpredictable and/or unaffordable.

Jamie, a non-binary person in their mid-20s, says:

Health and wellbeing are undermined

Young people describe feeling overwhelmed, hopeless, trapped and crushed by their housing situations. For some, this stems from the daily challenge of simply making ends meet.

Celia, a woman in her late 20s, describes:

For other participants, the health and wellbeing impact stems from their less-than-ideal dynamics at home, with many living with family as adults to save on rent.

As Zoe, a woman in her late 20s, describes:

Relationships and safety are affected

Compromised safety is a concern among young women and gender diverse people we spoke with – whether it be escaping family and domestic violence, living in housing that is physically safe (such as with working locks on doors and windows), or sharing with others comfortably.

Our research found gender has a material impact on housing experiences, and shaped young women's and gender diverse people's perceptions of safety.

Julia, a woman in her early 20s, highlighted safety concerns:

Some of the challenges of living with family were summarised by Ryde, a non-binary person in their early 20s:

So what needs to change?

Participants involved in the research provide a number of solutions for addressing their housing barriers, including:



Further investment in social housing

Stronger rental regulation

Women-specific and LGBTQ+-specific housing support Widely available information about housing, including education in high school.

Beth told us:

Finally, young people urgently need a seat at the table when it comes to decisions about housing. They know what is needed and what politicians need to hear.

In the words of Taylor, a 24-year-old woman:

(All participants' names have been changed).