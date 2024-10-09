Organ-On-Chip Market To Surpass $1.6Bn, Revolutionizing Drug Discovery And Personalized Medicine Forecast, 2024-2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Organ-on-Chip Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, forecast

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get a Sample Copy of this Report:The organ-on-chip market is rapidly growing and transforming research in drug discovery and personalized medicine. Here's a snapshot of this emerging industry:Key Highlights:.Market Growth: Valued at $103.44 million in 2020, projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% (2021-2030)..Technology: Organ-on-chip combines tissue engineering and microfluidics, simulating human organ functions in a lab environment..Application Areas: Predominantly used in drug screening, disease modeling, and research into lung, kidney, heart, and liver functions.Market Drivers:.Rise in Drug Screening: Organ-on-chip devices help researchers test new drugs, potentially reducing the need for animal testing..Demand for Personalized Medicine: Facilitates real-time analysis of cellular and genetic functions, aiding personalized healthcare solutions..Shortage of Donor Organs: Laboratory-engineered chips simulate organ functions, addressing the shortage of transplantable organs.Challenges:.High Development Costs: Initial costs and the nascent stage of technology development are major restraints.Segmentation:.By Organ Type: Includes heart-on-chip, liver-on-chip, lung-on-chip, kidney-on-chip, and intestine-on-chip devices..Regional Insights: North America leads the market, but Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to rising healthcare investments in India and China.Key Players:Companies like Emulate, Inc., Organovo Holdings, and AxoSim Technologies are at the forefront of this technology, driving research and commercial development.Future Outlook:.Increased adoption of organ-on-chip technologies in emerging economies..A shift towards replacing animal testing with organ-on-chip models for ethical and efficiency reasons.This game-changing technology is expected to play a pivotal role in the future of healthcare, particularly in drug development and organ transplantation research.Enquire Before Buying:

