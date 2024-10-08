عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Holds Banquet In Honor Of Dubai Crown Prince, Delegation

10/8/2024 8:05:07 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah held a banquet Tuesday in honor of Dubai Crown Prince, UAE Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum and his accompanying delegation. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

