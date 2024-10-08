Spirit Of Wipro Run Brings Together Thousands Of Participants Worldwide

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) E. Brunswick, N.J. | Bengaluru, India – Oct. 07, 2024: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading services and consulting company, brought together over 50,000 participants to celebrate the 18th edition of the Spirit of Wipro Run. The global event organized in more than 50 cities including Bangalore, New Jersey, Dubai and London, reaffirmed Wipro\'s dedication to wellbeing, community, and purpose.



Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, flagged off the event at East Brunswick, New Jersey while Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resource Officer, took the lead at Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru.



Reflecting on the event\'s success, Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro Limited, said, \"We are excited to see the overwhelming support for the Spirit of Wipro Run year after year. This response highlights the profound impact of unity towards a common purpose, embodying Wipro\'s core values and culture through global collective efforts.\"



Each registration for the Spirit of Wipro Run, matched 1:1 by Wipro, supported societal improvement through Wipro Cares, aiding 13 non-profits worldwide in crucial areas such as food security, education, and sustainability.



Aligned with Wipro\'s Client Zero approach, the event leveraged an in-house custom-built platform, the Spirit of Wipro Run App, for the first time. The application streamlined the registration and operational processes to ensure a seamless experience for participants. It was built with robust security protocols to protect user data and was successfully deployed in over 28 countries and more than 140 locations, significantly enhancing the overall experience of the Spirit of Wipro events.



In addition to the run, the event featured activities and displays by Wipro Infrastructure and Wipro Consumer Goods in Bengaluru. Participants in the US also celebrated the annual Tech Day of Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



The Spirit of Wipro Run stands as a beacon of Wipro\'s commitment to fostering a healthier, more equitable world, demonstrating the power of collective action and the spirit of community.

