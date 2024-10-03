Virtualpbx Announces October Release Of New Features And Products To Enhance Business Communications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lon Baker, VirtualPBX COOSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VirtualPBX, a leader in business phone solutions, is excited to announce the release of several new features and products on October 1, 2024, designed to empower businesses with greater control, efficiency, and accessibility in their communications. These new tools include Programmable IVR and Voice, Call Notifications for AirDial, and advanced Call Monitoring features. On October 10, 2024, VirtualPBX will also launch the highly anticipated new VirtualPBX Web Phone, providing a browser-based solution for business phone systems.Programmable IVR And Voice: Smarter Call Routing With Dynamic DataVirtualPBX's new Programmable IVR and Voice feature allows businesses to create intelligent call flows that adapt to real-time customer information. Now available on the Contact Center and Business Phone products, this feature can route calls dynamically based on CRM data, call history, or specific inputs provided by the customer. By leveraging dynamic inputs, businesses can ensure that calls are directed to the right department or individual based on detailed customer insights, improving the overall experience and reducing response times.Call Monitoring: Whisper, Barge, And Steal For Real-Time SupportVirtualPBX has expanded its Call Monitoring capabilities for Contact Center customers with the addition of“Steal,” a new feature that allows managers to take over live calls when necessary. This complements existing options such as Whisper, which lets managers speak to agents during calls without the customer hearing, and Barge, which allows them to join a call directly.Call Notifications: Stay Informed When It Matters MostAvailable with the AirDial product , the new Call Notifications feature ensures that critical communications never go unnoticed. Whether it's an emergency call from an elevator, fire panel, or other essential devices, Call Notifications will automatically alert designated contacts via SMS or email. These notifications can be customized based on call origin or the type of device involved, keeping key stakeholders informed during emergency situations.NEW VirtualPBX Web Phone Coming October 10: Seamless Communication From Your BrowserOn October 10, 2024, VirtualPBX will release the newest version of the VirtualPBX Web Phone, a groundbreaking browser-based phone system for businesses. With no need for physical hardware, the Web Phone allows users to make and receive calls, manage voicemail, and access key communication tools directly from their web browser, making it ideal for remote and mobile workforces.“With these new features, we're continuing to push the boundaries of what businesses can achieve with their communications. From customizable call flows to real-time emergency alerts and management tools, we're helping businesses stay agile and connected in an ever-evolving landscape,” said Lon Baker, COO at VirtualPBX.“The upcoming Web Phone release further underscores our commitment to delivering flexible, user-friendly solutions that fit the modern work environment.”About VirtualPBXFounded in July 1997, VirtualPBX delivers premium Business Phone, Messaging, POTS replacement, and Contact Center solutions for our customers, who work in the office, remotely, and everywhere in between. We offer more than just products and services; we make your business better with quality customer care and 24/7 support.

