Government To Launch 'Ecomark' Certification For Eco-Friendly Products

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 3 (KNN) In a significant step towards promoting sustainable consumption and production, the Indian is set to introduce the 'Ecomark' certification for a wide range of products, including food items, cosmetics, soaps, detergents, and paints.

The Environment has issued detailed guidelines aimed at enabling consumers to make informed choices while encouraging manufacturers to adopt environmentally friendly practices.

The 'Ecomark' initiative aligns with the government's vision of 'LIFE' (Lifestyle for Environment), which emphasises reducing energy consumption, promoting resource efficiency, and fostering a circular economy.

It also aims to curb misleading environmental claims, ensuring transparency in product labelling. According to the notification, products that meet stringent environmental standards will be eligible for the Ecomark.

To qualify, they must reduce pollution by minimising waste and emissions, be recyclable or made from recycled materials, reduce reliance on non-renewable resources, and avoid harmful environmental substances.

Additionally, the entire production process, from the sourcing of raw materials to waste management, will be scrutinized to ensure adherence to eco-friendly standards.

To earn the 'Ecomark,' manufacturers must apply to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). After verification, if the product meets all the necessary criteria, the certification will be granted, valid for three years or until a change in standards occurs.

Annual reports on compliance will be mandatory, and any violation of the terms can lead to suspension or cancellation of the certification, though manufacturers will have the right to appeal.

A Steering Committee, headed by the Environment Secretary and comprising officials from various ministries, scientific bodies, and regulatory agencies, will oversee the implementation of Ecomark rules.

The committee will periodically review the certification criteria, recommend new products for inclusion, and support research into the environmental impact of certified goods.

The 'Ecomark' will initially apply to a diverse range of products, including cosmetics (such as skin creams and shampoos), food items (like tea and coffee), soaps and detergents, and even electronic goods like refrigerators and televisions.

By certifying these products, the government aims to foster a shift towards greener industries, supporting sustainable consumption at both the individual and industrial levels.

(KNN Bureau)