Manipur News: CM Biren Singh Shares Updates On 2 Meitei Youths Abducted From Kangpokpi District

Manipur CM Biren Singh took to social to inform that the two young men from Meitei who were abducted on September 27, have been safely brough back to the custody of the Manipur Police.

Taking to X, the CM said,“The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on 27th September, 2024 have been safely brought back to the custody of @manipur_police. I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued.”

On October 2, Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and appealed for the "safe release of two abducted Meitei youths" in Manipur.





In his letter to Shah, MP Akoijam highlighted the ongoing violence in the state and claimed that a "disturbing youth hostage situation has emerged" in Manipur.

"I urgently bring to your attention the escalating communal violence in Manipur, ongoing since May 3, 2023, where hundreds of people from both the Meitei and Kuki communities have been killed, including while in the custody of the armed groups, with many still missing. In this environment of unrest, a disturbing youth hostage situation has emerged for the first time in the crisis in Manipur," he wrote.

The letter further claimed that three youths went missing on September 27 and alleged that they were abducted by "suspected armed members of the Kuki community."

"On September 27, 2024, three youths from Thoubal district-Ningombam Johnson Singh, Oinam Thoithoi Singh, and Thokchom Thoithoiba Meitei-went missing while travelling to New Keithelmanbi, but strayed to Keithelmanbi in Kangpokpi district for an SSC GD recruitment test. They were abducted by suspected armed members of the Kuki community. While one youth, Ningombam Johnson Singh, was 'rescued' by the Assam Rifles, the other two, Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Meitei, still remain in the custody of the suspected Kuki abductors. How did the Assam Rifles rescue only one out of the three youths who were travelling in the same vehicle still remains a mystery," the letter mentioned.

"For the release of Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Meitei , the Kuki abductors are reportedly demanding the release of Mark T Haokip, who is under judicial custody in an NIA court case, and also the transfer of prisoners belonging to the Kuki community out of jail in Imphal. Such hostage-taking is a familiar global challenge, and we in this country also have had similar experiences earlier, albeit this is the first case in the ongoing crisis in Manipur," the letter added.

"It should go without saying that putting up demands in exchange for the hostages is an act of terrorism, and we as a country must not succumb to such terror tactics. I earnestly urge you to use all the resources under your good office to ensure the safe release of Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Meitei. Their families are in deep distress, and their safety must be prioritised without delay," the Congress MP added .

