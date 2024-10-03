Moderate Weather Conditions Expected In Most Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Thursday are expected to rise slightly, bringing weather conditions close to the seasonal averages typical for this time of year.According to a report by the Jordan Meteorological Department, moderate temperatures will prevail across most regions, with relatively warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds may appear in the northern parts of the Kingdom, while northwesterly winds will blow at moderate speeds.The report added that a further slight rise in temperatures is anticipated on Friday. Weather across the mountainous areas and plains will remain moderate, while other regions will experience relatively warmer conditions. Winds will be light, shifting between northeasterly and northwesterly directions.As for Saturday and Sunday, the forecast indicates that they will maintain similar weather patterns. Temperatures will stay moderate in the mountainous and plain regions, with relatively warmer weather in the remaining areas. Winds will continue to be light, ranging from northeasterly to northwesterly.In terms of specific temperatures, today's forecast for East Amman ranges from a high of 28 C to a low of 17 C, while West Amman is expected to see 26 C to 15 C. In the northern highlands, temperatures will range between 24 C and 14 C, and in the Sharah mountains, from 25 C to 13 C. Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see highs of 35 C, with lows of 24 C, 22 C, and 23 C, respectively.