Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To German Chancellor
Date
10/3/2024 4:04:13 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to Chancellor of the federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz on the occasion of the German Unity Day.
