3Rd QCPC National Programming Competition Concludes

Doha, Qatar: The third edition of the QCPC National Competition has been concluded.

The event was organised by Carnegie Mellon University – Qatar at its campus in Education City from September 27 to 28, 2024. The competition was held in collaboration with the of Education and Higher Education and in partnership with ICPC, the global organising body based at Baylor University.

The competition's third edition witnessed participation from university students in Qatar and 26 teams from 19 secondary schools. As a result, the team from Ali Bin Jassim Al Thani Secondary School qualified to participate in the Arab Programming Competition (ACPC).

President of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar Dr. Michael Trick, and Dean of the School of Computer Science at the university Dr. Khaled Haras, attended the event. A representative from Qatar National Bank (QNB), the official sponsor of the competition, was also present, along with the supervisors of computing and information technology from the Educational Guidance Department of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. Representatives from the global ICPC organization were also in attendance.

On this occasion, Dr. Michael Trick, Dr. Khaled Haras, and Huda Al Emadi, Educational Guidance Consultant in the Information Technology Department, delivered closing remarks about this distinguished scientific event. Their speeches followed the announcement of the competition results, during which the teams that won the top three positions in the secondary school category were honoured, followed by the top three teams in the Qatari universities category.

The National Programming Competition (QCPC) is a competitive, multi-level programming contest held annually for university and secondary school students in Qatar.

This competition aims to enhance programming and problem-solving skills and develop students' logical and computational thinking abilities through collaborative work.

Participants innovate correct programming solutions for the maximum number of proposed programming problems within a specified timeframe. Students who secure the top positions at both school and university levels in the QCPC are eligible to participate in the Arab and African Programming Competition (ACPC). Only university students who achieve top rankings in the ACPC can compete in the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC), held annually in the United States.