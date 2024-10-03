National Team Names Squad, Begins Training For Matches Against South Korea And Oman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- The national team, under the guidance of Moroccan coach Jamal Sellami, has announced its 28-player squad in preparation for the upcoming 2026 qualifiers against South Korea and Oman. These matches are part of the third and decisive round of the qualification process.The selected squad includes Yazid Abu Laila, Nour Bani Attia, Abdullah Al-Fakhouri, Yazan Al-Arab, Abdullah Nasib, Saad Al-Rousan, Mohammad Abu Al-Nadi, Hossam Abu Dhahab, Ihsan Haddad, Youssef Abu Al-Jazar, Rajai Ayed, Nour Al-Rawabdeh, Ibrahim Saadah, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Mohammad Abu Zraiq, Mahmoud Mardi, Muhannad Samrin, Mousa Al-Tamari, Ahmad Ersan, Ali Alwan, Abdullah Al-Attar, and Yazan Al-Naimat.The team will commence both physical and technical training on Thursday in Amman, gearing up for the first fixture against South Korea, scheduled for next Thursday at 5 p.m. Following this, they will face Oman on Tuesday, October 15, at 7 p.m. Both matches will take place at Amman International Stadium.In the third and final round of World Cup qualifiers, the national team is currently tied at the top of Group B, sharing the lead with South Korea and Iraq, each holding 4 points. The standings are followed by Kuwait with 2 points, Palestine with 1 point, and Oman yet to register any points.As per the qualification format, teams have been divided into three groups of six. The top two teams from each group will secure direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup, while the third and fourth-placed teams will proceed to the fourth round of the qualification process.