Fire Station: Artist In Residence Announces Open Call For Two Of Its Residency Programmes

Doha, Qatar: Fire Station: Artist in Residence has announced the open call for two of its residency programs, the three-month 2024 New York Residency programme and the three-month 2024 Paris Residency programme. Applications will be open until November 2, 2024 and will offer unique opportunities for selected artists.

Fire Station's Artist in Residence programme is nearing its ninth edition and has since expanded to include a three-month residency at the International Studio & Curatorial Program (ISCP) in New York City and a similar three-month residency at the Cité Internationale des Arts (Cité des Arts) in Paris.

These programmes offer an opportunity for emerging artists to showcase their talent and creativity on an international platform and are designed to encourage the artists by providing them with an immersive experience in the heart of the vibrant artistic scene in New York and Paris.

They also offer a chance for the artist to engage with the international art community, explore diverse cultural perspectives, and develop their creative practice.

Director of Fire Station Khalifa Al Obaidly, commented,“We are delighted to announce the 2025 New York and Paris Residencies, which are excellent opportunities for resident artists in Qatar to refine their skills and gain international exposure. These programmes highlight Fire Station's commitment to fostering an environment of artistic development and progressing Qatar's art scene. Strategic collaborations as such will yield great benefits to our artists whose work we are all looking forward to seeing at the end of the programme.”

Within this residency, the selected artist will be provided 24-hour access to a private furnished studio space, communal facilities, regular studio visits from guest critics, field trips to museums, galleries and other cultural venues. Accepted residents are granted living and materials allowance, accommodation allowance, and one return travel ticket. The International Studio & Curatorial Program (ISCP) supports the creative development of artists and curators, and promotes exchange through residencies and public programmes.

Housed in a former factory in Brooklyn, with 35 light-filled work studios, two galleries, and a project space, ISCP is New York's most comprehensive international visual arts residency programme, founded in 1994.

The Cité des Arts is also one of the most dynamic international residency programs, and the residents will be able to interact and network with artists from all over the world, as well as the public and other professionals in an open studio event during their residency.

Head of Programmes and Exhibitions of Fire Station Saida Al Khulaifi, added,“The Paris and New York Residency programmes offer memorable experiences for artists who want to expand their horizons and create a meaningful impact on the global art community. Both New York and Paris are cities that are historically known to have a lot to offer to creative talent looking for artistic growth. By the end of the programmes, the selected artists will gain enriched perspectives and newly developed skills, ready to showcase their work and prove their mettle on the global stage.”

Applications are open for artists from all nationalities who are above 21 years of age.