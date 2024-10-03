Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Germany
Date
10/3/2024 4:04:13 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of the federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the German Unity Day.
