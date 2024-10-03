Iranian President, Saudi Foreign Minister Discuss Latest Regional And Global Developments

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the latest regional and global developments with Saudi of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the talks were held in Doha, where the Iranian President met the Saudi Foreign Minister.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.