Iranian President, Saudi Foreign Minister Discuss Latest Regional And Global Developments

10/3/2024 4:04:11 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the latest regional and global developments with Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the talks were held in Doha, where the Iranian President met the Saudi Foreign Minister.

