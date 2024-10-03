Economic Experts Highlight Qatar's Investment Opportunities And Incentives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A number of economic experts highlighted the key opportunities and incentives offered by the State of Qatar to attract investors and create a conducive environment for them.

They noted the state's efforts to keep pace with developments in artificial intelligence across various sectors, enhance innovation, and provide the necessary factors to encourage new business ventures.

This was discussed during a session titled 'Investment Opportunities and Incentives in the State of Qatar,' held on the sidelines of the“Second Business Forum of the Dialogue of Asian Cooperation Countries”.

Director of Strategic and Commercial Development at the Free Zones Authority, Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Mohannadi mentioned during the session that the QFZ has launched two initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

One of them involves a memorandum of understanding with the German ZE-KI Center for Applied Research, aimed at establishing an advanced center for applied AI research in Qatars free zones, with a focus on integrating this technology in mobility, healthcare, and cybersecurity sectors.

Al Mohannadi explained that this center will help address problems and provide solutions in various government sectors, in addition to applying AI technology to the mentioned sectors.

The second initiative, he noted, came through an agreement with Quantify, a company providing engineering solutions in AI.

This initiative, in collaboration with Qatar Airways and other national companies, aims to implement AI solutions.

Head of Asian Markets at the Investment Promotion Agency, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mulla, emphasized that part of Qatars Third National Development Strategy reflects the importance of enhancing foreign direct investments to accelerate growth in several sectors.

He pointed out that one of the key incentives is the availability of clean energy and the Google Cloud service in Doha, which is the first city in the region to offer this service, signaling Qatars development trajectory.

Al Mulla also mentioned that the Investment Promotion Agency has provided numerous incentives in AI, making it easier for foreign investors to expand their investments in Qatar, while also promoting and advocating for partners. He highlighted that Qatar supports innovation and research, with many institutions dedicated to this, including Qatar Science and Technology Park.

Vice President of Professional Services for Asia at Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), Abby Chan stated that in the Third National Development Strategy, several sectors have been updated, including innovation, information, and education. QFC is continuously enhancing solutions to attract more businesses, and one example is the improvement of wealth management solutions.