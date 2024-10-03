Azerbaijan To Chair Historic Introduction Of Btps At COP For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The urgent climate changes facing our planet demand that nations
unite and make collaborative humanitarian decisions. This challenge
is so profound that no single country can address it in isolation
or afford to overlook it. As we share this world, we are all
affected by the same pressing issues and struggles related to
global climate change, underscoring the need for a collective
response.
Although the world is already aware of this problem, there are
unfortunately delays in addressing it. While the fight against
climate issues gained serious momentum after the signing of the
Paris Agreement, it is still not enough.
In about a month, states and 70,000 to 80,000 people will gather
in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to tackle this issue. The goal
is clear: to fulfill the obligations arising from the Paris
Agreement. The main topic of discussion will focus on defining a
new financial goal to ensure the implementation of ambitions in
climate action.
The COP29 Presidency has put forward 14 main initiatives and
defined priorities. One of these initiatives aimed at combating
climate change is the Baku Platform on Global Climate
Transparency.
What is the purpose of the Baku Platform on Global
Climate Transparency?
Let's start with the term "climate transparency." In the fight
against climate change, countries update their climate ambitions
every five years through their Nationally Determined Contributions
(NDCs). This means they set goals for the next five years, such as
reducing greenhouse gas emissions and defining energy transition
strategies, while also announcing the adaptation measures they are
implementing to cope with a changing climate.
To assess the implementation of these five-year plans, states
must submit reports every two years, known as Biennial Transparency
Reports (BTRs). The reports provide data on emissions,
implementation of climate policies, and support received or
provided, helping to enhance accountability and inform global
climate action. They are part of the broader transparency framework
established under international climate agreements, like the Paris
Agreement.
On September 3, a High-Level Dialogue on Climate Transparency
was held in Baku at the initiative of the COP29 Presidency. One
goal of the event was to promote the preparation of Biennial
Transparency Reports (BTRs) and support countries in this
endeavor.
High-level officials from over 120 countries and international
organizations attended, including ministers and deputy ministers
from Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Japan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and
Kyrgyzstan. The event featured presentations on the "Baku Global
Climate Transparency Platform" (BTP), which aims to serve as a
significant legacy of Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency in climate
transparency.
For the first time in COP history, BTPs are set to be
introduced in Azerbaijan
COP29 Designated President Mukhtar Babayev highlighted that BTRs
will play a crucial role in objectively assessing climate change
efforts: "These reports will be vital in fulfilling countries'
obligations under the Paris Agreement, strengthening climate action
activities, and significantly contributing to global efforts."
The platform aims to enhance global cooperation on climate
transparency, foster trust between countries, and assist developing
nations in preparing BTRs, while also supporting the Enhanced
Transparency Framework (ETF) under the Paris Agreement.
The Role of the Baku Platform in Overcoming Difficulties
Related to BTRs
While issuing Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) is important,
preparing them presents significant challenges. The reports are
extensive and contain statistical information, requiring specific
expertise from the states involved.
Yalchin Rafiyev, Chief Negotiator of COP29 and Deputy Minister
of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, stated that the
Baku Platform will play a major role in the preparation of these
BTRs: "The creation of the Baku Platform aims to eliminate the
technical capability and expertise gap in the states."
He also noted that the Baku Transparency Platform was
established to ensure Baku's lasting legacy in this field even
after COP29: "Let's maintain our leadership in this area in the
future and support developing countries in preparing the reports
they will submit every two years."
It should be noted that several events have been held since the
beginning of the year to promote global support for the BTP at the
initiative of the COP29 Presidency. The first event took place in
Baku on May 13-14, followed by training sessions for African
countries in Togo and Kenya from September 9-11, and subsequently
in Kazakhstan for Eastern European, South Caucasian, and Central
Asian countries. To promote global support for the BTP, a
presentation was made at the events in Togo and Kenya dedicated to
preparing BTRs for African countries.
The next high-level event for the global promotion of the BTP
occurred recently-on September 25 in New York. During the 79th
session of the UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week, a
high-level parallel event was held at the UN Headquarters regarding
the global initiatives included in the Action Agenda of the COP29
Presidency.
The meeting hosted by the COP29 Presidency was attended by
representatives from UN specialized organizations, international
development banks, high-ranking officials from member states, and
delegations from countries party to the UN Climate Change
Convention, as well as diplomats, politicians, civil society
members, and private sector representatives.
In conclusion, the establishment of the Baku Transparency
Platform (BTP) represents a pivotal initiative under the COP29
presidency, emphasizing the importance of climate transparency. As
one of 14 strategic initiatives, the BTP aims to foster
collaboration and knowledge-sharing among nations in the
preparation of their Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) and
engagement with the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF). This
commitment underscores Azerbaijan's readiness to lead by example,
elevating global ambitions and driving meaningful climate action
for a sustainable future.
