Air Defense Forces Shoot Down About 15 Shahed Drones That Attacked Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed about 15 Shahed strike drones that the Russian aggressors used to attack Kyiv overnight into Thursday, October 3.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Last night, the Russian once again attempted to launch an aerial strike on Kyiv! The tactics and methods of attack have remained unchanged for many months in a row: night; the use of unmanned aerial such as Shaheds, enemy UAVs entering the city from different directions and heights; by different numbers of groups," the post said.

The air raid alert in the Ukrainian capital lasted for more than five-and-a-half hours. The enemy launched the first groups of drones before midnight, and new UAVs were constantly added throughout the night.

"However, none of the Russian drones achieved their target. Air defense forces and means detected and hit approximately 15 attack drones in the airspace around and above Kyiv," said Serhii Popko, head of the city's military administration.

He added that due to the Russian drone attack, debris was recorded in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district. However, the consequences are minimal, with no destruction or fire. There were no reports about casualties.