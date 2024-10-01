P2P Antennas Market To Reach USD 7.06 Billion By 2032 Driven By Increased Connectivity Needs And Proliferation Of Iot Devices | Report By SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Size & Growth Outlook:

The P2P Antennas Market was valued at USD 4.30 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 7.06 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.70% during 2024-2032.

Point-to-point antennas market is well-developed and has experienced outstanding growth over the last several years due to the increased need for high-capacity wireless communication. These antennas are primarily created for high-capacity long-distance wireless connections, which are needed to enable businesses to transfer data quickly and reliably across substantial distances. The wireless communication infrastructure has been growing, and the U.S. has a vast wireless communication network, which is essential to facilitate the development of a wide range of industries and ensure national connectivity. In 2023, the United States counted approximately 142,100 cell towers and 209,500 macrocell locations were deployed. In addition, 452,200 small cell nodes were deployed outdoors and 747,400 were located indoors. To support the development of wireless networks and improve coverage and capacity, the sector invested approximately USD 11.9 billion into infrastructure upgrades, and more than USD 46 billion was spent on network operating costs. Due to the constantly increasing number of smart devices and mobile internet usage, and the expansion of heavy data applications, service providers and businesses concentrate on the creation of strong wireless networks to accommodate the changing needs and requirements. P2P antennas offer a cost-effective and reliable method of creating backhaul connections for mobile networks, ISPs, enterprise networks, and others. In addition, P2P antennas are capable of transmitting data over long distances where no physical wiring solution is available.









Leading Market Players Listed in this Research Report are:



Cambium Networks (PMP 450i PTP Antenna, PTP 820c)

Mimosa Networks (B5c PTP Backhaul, C5x PTP)

RADWIN (RADWIN 2000 Alpha, Jet DUO Antenna)

Laird Connectivity (SHX2400P Omni Antenna, PAR24-19 Panel Antenna)

TP-Link (TL-ANT2424B Parabolic Antenna, TL-ANT5830MD Parabolic Antenna)

PCTEL (FP2458 Dual-Band Panel Antenna, MLPV460 Mobile Antenna)

MTI Wireless Edge (MT-486042/NVH Parabolic Antenna, MT-402020/NVH)

CommScope (PX6515 Antenna, UHX50 Parabolic Antenna)

Infinite Electronics (AFH24G24-WB Parabolic Antenna, ANF-7.5G-PTP)

KP Performance Antennas (KPPA-5GHZ-DP Dish Antenna, Yagi Antenna)

Ericsson (MINI-LINK 6352, AIR 3246)

Rosenberger (SP14 Antenna, RRH32 Antenna)

Amphenol Antenna Solutions (DualPol Parabolic Antenna, APD8-32 Antenna)

Proxim Wireless (Tsunami MP-10100 Antenna, Tsunami QB-10100 Antenna)

MicroTik (RBLHGG-5acD Antenna, RB911G PTP Antenna)

Alvarion (BreezeNET B100, BreezeACCESS VL)

Trango Systems (GigaLINK 6450, ApexPlus PTP Antenna)

Procom (CXL 900-3/L Antenna, CXL 70-3/L) RF Elements (UltraDish TP 550, UltraHorn TP 5-24)

"Market Segment Insights: Detailed Analysis Reveals Strategic Growth Pathways"

By Type:

Parabolic antennas accounted for over 42% of the market share in 2023 and dominated the market segment. These antennas are commonly used for very long-range communication because they have highly focused signals. In addition, the antenna is very useful as it enables energy to travel in one direction in a beam. Parabolic antennas are also useful for microwave and satellite communication, hence, offering a high gain and the ability to reach high frequency. The market has over $500 million, due to the high usage of the antennas in communication towers, satellites' ground stations, as well as microwave backhaul of mobile networks.

By Frequency Range:

The 1 GHz to 9.9 GHz segment led the market in 2023, with a 45% market share. This range is commonly used in communication systems. It is also suitable for broadcasting data over a long distance, such as through mobile networks, satellite communications, and Wi-Fi. As a result, it is suitable for urban and rural settings. Furthermore, the sector is being boosted by a combination of increased demand for cellular internet and 5G network implementation.

By Polarization:

Single-polarized antennas dominated the market in terms of revenue generation, with a 56% market share in 2023. The antennas are made to send and receive signals in one polarization that can be either vertical or horizontal. This type of antenna is highly used in many market applications, as it is simple, and maintains a strong communication connection. These antennas are cheaper and most operators prefer to use them, especially where there are low signal interferences.

"Regional Market Breakdown: Identifying Growth Hotspots and Emerging Trends"

North America held a major market share of 41% in 2023 and dominated the market because of the high adoption of advanced communication technologies and robust development of infrastructure. For example, Verizon and AT&T among others are deploying p2p antennas to increase their service capabilities and to provide urban and remote areas with high-speed and secure internet. Additionally, this market grows due to the increased need for secure communication, particularly within the defense and public safety sectors. Therefore, the Americas will keep its main position due to increasing demand from businesses that do massive digital transformation and peak investments in digital connections of the branch offices in other countries.

Asia–Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing invert the market during 2024-2032 because of the advanced scale of urbanization and increased investments in telecommunications infrastructure, including smart city programs. For example, in 5G-based technology sector and the comprehensive development of smart cities drive the demand for advanced communications, secure and fast, supported by P2P antennas in China. In India, another example of the increased demand for P2P antennas has been an acceleration of digitalization in sectors and consumption of information from remote areas due to the Digital India governmental initiative.

Recent Developments



In February 2023, PCTEL launched a new line of P2P antennas for applications requiring greater communication efficiency. These antennas support a wide range of frequencies, suitable for various operational environments.

In March 2023, Comba Telecom Systems announced a new P2P antenna for 5G applications based on advanced MIMO technology. It aims to greatly enhance the data throughput and coverage of the urban environment. In May 2023, Airspan Networks announced a new P2P antenna that works along with its cloud-based products. The new technology is expected to reduce the cost overheads of deployment and improve the overall network efficiency.

Future Trends:

The P2P antennas market is expected to witness several transformative trends, including the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to optimize antenna performance and signal management.