SOLAIYA SPORTS ANNOUNCES NEW UPSL TEAM IN FORT LAUDERDALE FLORIDA USA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Exciting new Soccer / Team is entering South Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla.

, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLAIYA LLLP and the SOLAIYA SPORTS announce the creation of FORT LAUDERDALE SOLAIYA FOOTBALL CLUB (FLSFC). FTLSFC will play Division 1 in the UPSL's FLORIDA SOUTH Division.



A new vision of "Amateur Soccer"

SOLAIYA SPORTS, a global sports organization, under the ownership of visionary Paul J Karch, and whose focus is on Player Development, Team Ownership, Sponsorship, and International Representation is pleased to announce the creation of FTLSFC.



Beginning its initial season in September 2024, FTLSFC has been created to fulfill the expanding need for America's soccer player to continue play in a well-structured "professional" environment. This "proving ground" is for players to showcase their capabilities after traditional high school and/or college careers and have audiences with prospective teams in the European Market. SOLAIYA SPORTS currently has strong relationships, sponsorship, ownership roles and ongoing experience with teams in the Czech Republic, Austria, Greece, Slovakia, Germany, and the USA.

Leadership

SOLAIYA SPORTS and its Director of Soccer Former Captain of MLS's Nashville SC Michael Reed will lead a group of world class Coaches, Trainers, and Soccer Experts in the overall strategic direction of the FTLSFC team. Included in this team of experts are mobility and strength trainers currently working with Slavia Prague, and the Saudi Pro League, Former US National Team coaches as well as Former Professional Players from Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Venue

Scheduled to play its games at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Ft. Lauderdale Florida, a 1500 seat multi-purpose stadium, FTLSFC will offer daily training sessions, weekly high-quality UPSL matches as well as participation in numerous US and International tournaments. Internationally FTLSFC will travel to Austria and the Czech Republic for friendlies during European breaks and will in the upcoming season look to participate in the Cup and other competitions.

SOLAIYA SPORTS

SOLAIYA SPORTS is dedicated to supporting the game we love. Specializing in the global Football (Soccer) world, SOLAIYA SPORTS provides Player Consultation, Venue and Team Sponsorship, Specialized Training, College planning and recruiting support, and International Camps and Trials specifically directed at player discovery. Also, our DecisionSoccer camps and training sessions bring the art of a decision, whether during your youth... do you enjoy the game...during a match, are your decisions instinctive... or in your club career where do I go, what is my best option and what is my potential. The DECISION IS YOURS!

Additionally, through the SOLAIYA Foundation, we endeavor to bring the beautiful game to those less fortunate. With the donation of equipment, facilities, and personnel. We welcome viable requests and will work with your team to make things happen.

We have direct representation and support in the United States (Florida Headquarters), Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Germany, United Kingdom and others. Our offices in Prague Czech Republic and Bratislava Slovakia serve as our international bases of operations giving us a much-needed international perspective and a direct native European infrastructure. This infrastructure supports player recruitment but also helps in the securing of work permits, housing, and transportation for young players, many of whom are first-time professionals.

UNITED PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and occupies the unofficial fourth tier of US Soccer. Across its Premier, Division 1, Women and Academy divisions there are more than 500 teams competing nationwide. The UPSL is the largest Pro Development League in North America and is a National Affiliate member of the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF). Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated. UPSL teams are eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the league's affiliation with USSF. More information about UPSL can be found at

or by following the league on Facebook (facebook/upslsoccer), Instagram (@upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL: [email protected]

/ Media: [email protected]

For more information on Fort Lauderdale SOLAIYA FC and if you are interested in playing for us, please go to SOLAIYAFC.

