Ukrzaliznytsia Overcomes Consequences Of Night Shelling In Mykolaiv Region - Which Trains Have Changed Their Traffic

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrzaliznytsia has temporarily changed the movement of trains 109, 110, 102, 101 due to the Russian shelling of Mykolaiv region on the night of September 30.

According to Ukrinform, the company announced this on .

“We continue to overcome the consequences of nighttime enemy shelling in Mykolaiv region, there are changes in the schedule for tomorrow, but no flights have been canceled,” the company said.

According to UZ, the Dolynska-Mykolaiv section remains closed for security reasons.

Trains No. 110“Lviv-Kherson” and No. 102“Kramatorsk-Kyiv-Kherson” will run to Dolynska station.

Accordingly, trains #109“Kherson - Lviv” and #101“Kherson - Kyiv - Kramatorsk” will depart from Dolynska station.

EU Agency to helpintegrate with EU standards

Bus transfers are organized from Kherson and Mykolaiv railway stations to Dolynska station and back. Boarding is carried out near the stations (at no extra charge) at the time indicated on the ticket.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 30, Mykolaiv region came under enemy fire, which led to the closure of the Dolynska-Mykolaiv section of the railway.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia