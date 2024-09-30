Russians Launch“Shahed” From North, South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian aggressors launched attack drones from the northern and southern directions.

This was reported in Telegram by the Air Force of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“Shahed in the Kherson region - in the direction of the west,” the post says.

Before that, the Armed Forces of Ukraine spotted the Shahed in Sumy region - they are also heading west.

As reported, last night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down one Kh-59/69 guided missile and 67 Shahed-type attack drones .