عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Launch“Shahed” From North, South

Russians Launch“Shahed” From North, South


9/30/2024 7:12:18 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian aggressors launched attack drones from the northern and southern directions.

This was reported in Telegram by the Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“Shahed in the Kherson region - in the direction of the west,” the post says.

Before that, the Armed Forces of Ukraine spotted the Shahed in Sumy region - they are also heading west.

Read also: Enemy attacks Kherson with drones , man is injured

As reported, last night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down one Kh-59/69 guided missile and 67 Shahed-type attack drones .

MENAFN30092024000193011044ID1108732003


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search