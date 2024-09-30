Partial Road Closure At Corniche
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced a temporary road closure in one direction for those coming from Corniche towards Ras Abu Abboud Expressway.
Three lanes will be closed from Al Rufaa Intersection in one direction towards Ras Abu Abboud effective from midnight of October 3 until 6 am on October 6.
The closure is scheduled to carry out road maintenance work. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes shown on the map.
