The Spanish are the kings of summer!

Spain has once again proven its dominance in the world, particularly during the summer tournaments. With the long-standing tradition of football excellence, this year's Olympic victory marks another milestone in their storied history. In this article, we explore the thrilling journey that led Spain to reclaim the title and examine the key moments that defined their triumph.

The finale was predetermined

Now, the final between Spain and France seemed predetermined. It was talked about at the very moment when the Red Fury finished the group tournament with a mixed squad and, having missed out on the top spot to Egypt, ruled out a meeting with the hosts until the final at the Parc de Prins. Spain started there, by the way, and Santi Denia admitted before kick-off that he dreams of returning here on August 9. From the coach who was a member of the national team staff at the previous Games - silver for the Spaniards - one could not expect anything else.

If you like, it was a matter of honour for both Santi and his former boss at the Tokyo Olympics, Luis de la Fuente. The Euro 2024 winner had given the national team a pep talk before travelling to Paris and was naturally in the stands on Friday. But first, he saw some wrong Spain. Excessively timid and cautious. It can't be like that by definition, and the result was expected when a defender panicked and sent the ball out of the box onto Millau's foot. The same player who provoked a scuffle with Argentina at the end of the quarterfinals with his overly emotional celebration near the bench and earned a suspension for the semifinals.

Game progress

However, France only led for seven minutes. For some reason, they rolled back and allowed Spain to become the Furies. In its usual state, it swept away the defense of the Three Colors, and de la Fuente was delighted when the first return goal was scored by two European champions - Alex Baena and Fermin Lopez. On a wave of success, Fermin scored on the rebound after Abel Ruiz's shot was deflected by the goalkeeper, while Baena left the goalkeeper no chance with a sumptuous free kick. The Spaniards with their ten-minute stretch, set the statisticians to work, who found out that the last time in Olympic finals one team scored three goals before the break was more than a century ago - in 1912!

The hosts failed to score at the end of the first half. Then - at the beginning of the second half (Kone's shot hit the crossbar). When Tenas dragged a shot from the centre of the penalty area, I wanted to call him impenetrable. Only Thierry Henry's team stayed true to themselves - they were improving in the second half throughout the tournament, and the final was no exception.

Let's assume that the goal frame was in favour of making this great match last another thirty minutes. Or it was Spain's destiny to stage thrillers in the Olympic finals. In 1992, it lost to Poland but snatched victory in the 90th minute (3:2). In 2000, it missed an advantage of two goals (2:2) and lost to Cameroon in a penalty shootout, and three years ago missed the decisive goal from Zenit Malcom in the second extra time (1:2).

Only for one batter, two unbeaten give two unbeaten, and the Spaniards did not repeat the mistakes of their predecessors. They withstood the pressure of the French, who were on an emotional high, and the champion's combination - with Bernabe's cool pass and Camello's graceful undercut - became a symbiosis of coolness and beauty. And the cherry on the cake was Tenas' 120th-minute goal to Camello.