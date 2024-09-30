Ukraine Has Allocated UAH 1.2 Trillion For Defense In Eight Months - DM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-August 2024, UAH 1.2 trillion was allocated from the state budget for the security and defense sector, including UAH 152 billion in August.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

“In January-August 2024, the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for the security and defense sector amounted to UAH 1.2 trillion, or 57.4% of the total expenditures of the general fund of the state budget,” the statement said.

In particular, UAH 152 billion was used from the state budget for security and defense in August.

It is noted that the funds were allocated for the salaries of military personnel, rank and file and police officers; purchase of military/special equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, personal protective equipment, fuel and lubricants, food; medical care and other expenses to ensure the activities of the relevant bodies and formations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in January-July 2024, UAH 1 trillion was allocated from the state budget for the security and defense sector, including UAH 161.6 billion in July.

According to the draft state budget for 2025, defense spending will increase to at least UAH 2.22 trillion , with more money for Ukrainian weapons, equipment, and drones.

