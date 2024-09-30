Prime Minister, Lebanese Army Commander Discuss Developments In Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call with the Commander of the of the Republic of Lebanon HE General Joseph Aoun.

During the call, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and support them. They also discussed the developments in Lebanon and ways to de-escalate the situation, in addition to several topics of common concern.

Prime Minister holds phone call with Prime Minister of Lebanon's Caretaker Government

Read Also