Prime Minister, Lebanese Army Commander Discuss Developments In Lebanon
Date
9/30/2024 7:21:53 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call with the Commander of the army of the Republic of Lebanon HE General Joseph Aoun.
During the call, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and support them. They also discussed the developments in Lebanon and ways to de-escalate the situation, in addition to several topics of common concern.
Read Also
Prime Minister holds phone call with Prime Minister of Lebanon's Caretaker Government
MENAFN30092024000063011010ID1108732164
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.